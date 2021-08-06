BSE AP 10th Result 2021: How to Check Andhra Pradesh SSC results

The Directorate of Government Examination, (DGE) Andhra Pradesh has announced the SSC (class 10) result 2021 today, August 6 at 5 pm. The link to check result has been activated at bse.ap.gov.in, manabadi.co.in, bseap.org, rtgs.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in, and bieap.gov.in. As many as 5.38 lakh students had registered for the exam.

The board had cancelled the physical examination for this year following the Supreme Court’s intervention. Thereafter, the board had decided to promote all the students on the basis of the candidate’s performance in the internal assessment examination throughout the year as well as the final marks obtained in classes 7 to 9.

AP SSC result 2021: How to check online?

Step 1: Log on to the official website of BIEAP at bse.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the AP SSC result 2021 link on the homepage of the website after result declaration

Step 3: Enter the required details (roll number and registration) and submit

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and print a copy of the result for future use

AP SSC result 2021 via SMS

Students can also check their results via SMS. To do so, they have to type SSC, give space, their roll number, and send it to 55352. Alternatively, the SMS can also be sent to 56300. This facility will be activated only after the result is declared.

AP SSC result 2021: Check via DigiLocker

Step 1: Go to the DigiLocker website — digilocker.gov.in or download the app

Step 2: Click on ‘Register for DigiLocker’

Step 3: Enter a valid mobile number. Enter the OTP sent to the registered mobile number

Step 4: Set your username and password

Step 5: Enter your Aadhar number

Step 6: Sign in using your registered user name and password to check results.

In 2019, the AP SSC registered an overall pass percentage of 94.88 per cent. While 94.68 per cent boys cleared the examination, the girls showed a marginally better performance with a pass percentage of 95.09 per cent.

Earlier, the AP government was very “keen" about conducting the board exam, however, the Supreme Court had questioned the govt stating, even if there is a single casualty during the, “we will hold you responsible." It also added, “Merely saying we want to take the exam is not enough. You’ve to take responsibility of students, staff, frontline workers." Following this, the AP govt cancelled both the class 10 and 12 exams and formed a high-level committee to prepare an alternate evaluation process.

