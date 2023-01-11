AP Constable Recruitment 2022 Admit Cards Tomorrow, Exam on Jan 21

The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB AP) will issue the admit cards for the preliminary written exam of police constable recruitment on January 12. Candidates who registered for the recruitment process can access the hall tickets from the official recruitment board’s official board, slprb.ap.gov.in, by entering the required details.

The preliminary written exam for police constable recruitment is slated to take place on January 21, from 10 AM to 1 PM. Previously, the admit cards were scheduled to be released on January 9 but had to be delayed after the postponement of the application deadline.

The recruitment board has opened the window to make corrections to the application form in case of an error. The recruitment drive aims to fill 6,100 open police constable posts. AP SLPRB is also accepting applications for 400 sub- inspector vacancies. The preliminary written test will consist of 200 questions carrying one mark each.

AP Police constable recruitment admit cards: Steps to download

Step 1: Log on to the official site of SLPRB AP at slprb.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the Recruitment option.

Step 3: Next, click on the link for SCT PC (Civil) (Male & Female), and SCT PC (APSP) admit card, click on it.

Step 4: A new page will appear in front of you, enter the information required

Step 5: Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on your screen

Now, candidates can take printouts and download hall tickets for future reference.

The questions in the preliminary written test will be objective type. The question paper will be set in English, Telugu, and Urdu. Marks obtained in the preliminary written examination are just a qualifying criterion for the future process and will have no relevance in the final selection.

Candidates who qualify for the preliminary exam will be notified of the dates for downloading the intimation letters for appearing in the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) or Physical Efficiency Test (PET) through the website, with details of venue, date, and time. For detailed information on the recruitment process and other details, candidates are advised to refer to AP SLPRB’s official website.

