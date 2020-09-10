AP EAMCET 2020 Admit Card Released; Check at sche.ap.gov.in

The admit cards for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET 2020) has been released on September 10. Candidates appearing for the exam can download the same from the official website at sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet.

In order to download the admit card from the official website, follow these steps:

Step 1: Log on to sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads AP EAMCET 2020

Step 3: A new page will open wherein you have to key in your credentials and hit the submit button

Step 4: Page comprising of your admit card will open. Download or take a print of it.

It must be noted that the aspirants will have to mandatorily carry the AP EAMCET 2020 admit card to their exam centre. Important details like the exam centre and other important instructions for the exam will be mentioned on the hall ticket.

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test 2020 is scheduled to be held from September 17 to September 23. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will start from 9 AM and will go on till 12 PM, while the second shift will start from 3 PM and will go on till 6 PM.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the slots of the exam have been increased so that there are comparatively less people at the same time. It must also be noted that the exam venue will be thoroughly sanitised. Before entering the exam hall, each aspirant’s temperature will be checked through a contactless thermometer.

Meanwhile, other common entrance examinations of the Andhra Pradesh government will begin from today September 10. The Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET 2020) is scheduled to be held on September 10 and 11. After this, the Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET 2020) will take place on September 14, followed by many other examinations for different courses.