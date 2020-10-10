AP EAMCET 2020: All You Need to Know about the Counselling Process

The results for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET 2020) have been declared on the official website on Saturday, October 10. Those aspirants who have made the cut will soon be eligible to apply for the counselling process. The results are announced on the official website at sche.ap.gov.in.

Here are a few things that one should keep in mind for the AP EAMCET 2020 counselling process:

The AP EAMCET counselling 2020, will be held only in online mode. Only those aspirants who qualify in the entrance exam will be eligible for the AP EAMCET 2020 counselling process.

Those candidates who make the cut will also have to ensure that they make online payment of counselling fees, registration for counselling, document verification at designated reporting centres, choice filling and locking and allotment of seats.

The AP EAMCET 2020 seat allotment will be done only on the basis of marks that a candidate is able to score in AP EAMCET through the counselling process.

Once the process of seat allotment for AP EAMCET 2020 is done, the selected candidates will have to report to the institute that is allotted to them. Those who fail to report, their admission will be cancelled.

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test 2020 was conducted from September 17 to September 23. The exam was carried out in two shifts, the first one was from 9 AM and to 12 PM and the second one was from 3 PM and to 6 PM.

The number of slots for AP EAMCET 2020 had been increased by the authorities in view of the novel coronavirus. Along with this apt measures like thorough sanitation of the exam centre, checking temperature of each person through contactless thermometer was also ensured.

After clearing the entrance examintion, candidates can take admission in various courses offered by the universities and institutions in the State. The courses offered are as follows : B. Pharmacy, Pharma. D., B Tech (Agr. Engg.), engineering, bio-technology, B.Sc. (Ag)/ B.Sc. (Hort)/ B.V.Sc. & A.H/B.F.Sc, B.Tech (dairy technology) and B Tech (Food Science and Technology)