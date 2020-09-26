AP EAMCET 2020 Answer Key Released; Check More Details at sche.ap.gov.in

The answer key for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET 2020) has been released. The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada has made the same available on their official website at sche.ap.gov.in.

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test 2020 was held from September 17 to September 23. The exam was conducted in two shifts. The first shift was from 9 AM and to 12 PM while the second shift started from 3 PM and went on till 6 PM.

The authorities had increased the number of slots of the exam due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. This was done to ensure that there are lesser people at a particular time. As a precautionary measure, the authorities had ensured that the exam centre was thoroughly sanitised. Further, each person who entered the hall had to mandatorily wear a face mask. Apart from that, each candidate’s temperature was checked through a contactless thermometer.

AP EAMCET 2020: How to download the answer key -

Step 1: Visit at sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the option that reads "AP EAMCET 2020” and click on it

Step 3: Now, you will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Look for “AP EAMCET 2020 answer key” tab and click on it

Step 5: You will be asked to enter your details like hall ticket number etc. so that you can log in

Step 6: Once the above steps are completed, a new page consisting of the answer key will open

You can download or take a print out of it for your convenience. It must be noted that the aspirant can challenge the answer key by September 28. In order to do so, they will have to provide appropriate representation before or on the said date.