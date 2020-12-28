AP EAMCET 2020 Counselling: APSCHE to Start Option Entry Process from Today, Check Details Inside

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test 2020 choice filling window will be activated from today, December 28, at apeamcet.nic.in. All those who have participated in web-based counselling comprising of certificate verification and payment of processing fee from 23-10-2020 to 03-11-2020, can complete the AP EAMCET 2020 option entry process by December 29, 2020.

According to the official notification released by Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE, the council will also conduct certificate verification along with option entry for those candidates whose eligibility status shows eligible. Those whose eligibility status shows “not eligible” or ‘eligible’ but want to change the data can also participate in certificate verification. The official notification reads, ‘Candidates not attended counselling earlier under Special category are informed that the certificates verification will be conducted only on 29- 12-2020 at Government Polytechnic, Vijayawada only’.

Click on the link to read the AP EAMCET official notification

AP EAMCET 2020 counselling: How to complete the option entry process

Visit the official website of AP EAMCET apeamcet.nic.in

On the homepage, go to the verification status tab and enter the AP EAMCET 2020 hall ticket number and check your eligibility status

Now, click on the candidates log in and enter the registered login ID, password and other required the details that you received on the registered mobile number after payment of the processing fee. Click on submit

You will be redirected to a new page where you have to exercise the option entry after which an OTP will be sent to the registered mobile for confirmation

Enter the OTP and submit

APSCHE has also released the detailed instructions to complete the AP EAMCET 2020 counselling.

Click on the link to read AP EAMCET 2020 instructions