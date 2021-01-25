AP EAMCET 2020: Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result Today at Apeamcet.nic.in

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will declare the second phase AP EAMCET 2020 seat allotment result today, January 25, at the official website www.apeamcet.nic.in. The seat allotment result of the first round was released on January 3. On the basis of the marks secured by the candidates, APSCHE allots the seats. All the students who have been allotted a seat through AP EAMCET must report to the allotted institute for the confirmation of seats and completion of the admission process. Candidates must report to the allotted institute within specified dates failing which their admission will get cancelled.

AP EAMCET second allotment result: Steps To Download

Step 1: Visit the AP EAMCET official website – apeamcet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the AP EAMCET second allotment result link

Step 3: A PDF file with allotment details will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download the AP EAMCET phase 2 allotment result for future reference.

AP EAMCET Phase 2 Allotment Result: Documents Required

All the students who are allotted a seat must report to the allotted institute with a provisional seat allotment letter and necessary set of documents.

Candidates must carry all the documents listed below:

1) AP EAMCET 2020 rank card2) AP EAMCET 2020 admit card3) Class 10 and Class mark sheets4) Proof of Date of Birth

5) Transfer Certificate (TC)

6) Marksheets from Class 6 to Class 12

7) EWS certificate valid for the year 2020-21

8) Residence Certificate of candidate for a period of 7 years

9) Andhra Pradesh Residence Certificate of father/mother for a period of 10 years

10) Integrated Community Certificate, in case of BC/ST/SC issued by the competent authority.11) Income certificate of parents from all sources issued on or after January 1 or White Ration card those who claim tuition fee reimbursement12) Local status certificate (if applicable)