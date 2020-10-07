AP EAMCET 2020 Results Postponed, Now to be Declared on October 9

The results for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2020 will now be released on the official website on Friday, October 9. Once the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada declares the result, the AP EAMCET 2020 result can be checked at sche.ap.gov.in.

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test 2020 was held from September 17 to September 23. The AP EAMCET 2020 was conducted in two shifts: the first one was from 9 AM and to 12 PM and the second one was from 3 PM to 6 PM.

In order to check the AP EAMCET result, the candidates will need their details including application and hall ticket.

The AP EAMCET Result 2020 can be checked by following these steps -

Step 1: Visit at sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the link 'AP EAMCET Result 2020’

Step 3: A new page will open wherein you will have to enter your credentials and click on the submit button

Step 4: Your AP EAMCET Result 2020 will open in a new page

Step 5: Download the result and take a print out of it for future reference

It must be noted that the authorities had increased the number of slots of the exam in view of the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. Apart from this, adequate measures were taken by the authorities to ensure thorough sanitation of the exam centre. It was also ensured that the temperature of each person entering the centre is checked with a contactless thermometer.

The individual guidelines were also mentioned to those appearing for the AP EAMCET 2020 exam or were involved in the process of carrying it out. All people who entered the centre had to mandatorily wear a face mask.

The answer key for the AP EAMCET 2020 has already been released on September 26 and students who had queries and questions regarding it were given time till September 28 to challenge the same. For challenging the AP EAMCET 2020 answer key, the candidate is required to present appropriate representation before or on the said date.