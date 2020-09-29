AP EAMCET 2020 Results to be Announced Soon at sche.ap.gov.in

The results for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET 2020) will soon be released on the official website. Once the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada, declares the result, the candidates can check it at sche.ap.gov.in.

The aspirants will need their application and hall ticket number for checking AP EAMCET Result 2020.

Once the AP EAMCET Result 2020 is out, it can be checked by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit at sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for an option that reads, 'AP EAMCET Result 2020’ and click on it

Step 3: You will be taken to a new page where you will be asked to enter your credentials and hit the submit button

Step 4: A new page consisting of your AP EAMCET Result 2020 will open

Step 5: Download the result and take a print out of it for future reference

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test 2020 was conducted from September 17 to September 23. The AP EAMCET exam was held in two shifts. The first shift was from 9 AM and to 12 PM, while the second shift started from 3 PM and went on till 6 PM.

The concerned authorities had increased the number of slots of the AP EAMCET exam this year. This was done to ensure that not too many people are present at a given time. The measure was in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Furthermore, the authorities had also ensured that the AP EAMCET exam centre was thoroughly sanitised.

In terms of individual measures, each person entering the exam centre had to mandatorily wear a face mask. Further, a contactless thermometer was used to check every individual’s temperature before they stepped in the AP EAMCET exam centre.

Meanwhile, the answer key for the AP EAMCET 2020 was also released on Saturday, September 26. Students were given time till September 28 to challenge it, with appropriate representation before or on the said date.