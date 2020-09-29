Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

AP EAMCET 2020 Results to be Announced Soon at sche.ap.gov.in

The aspirants will need their application and hall ticket number for checking AP EAMCET Result 2020.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 29, 2020, 8:03 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
AP EAMCET 2020 Results to be Announced Soon at sche.ap.gov.in
Representative Image

The results for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET 2020) will soon be released on the official website. Once the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada, declares the result, the candidates can check it at sche.ap.gov.in.

The aspirants will need their application and hall ticket number for checking AP EAMCET Result 2020.

Once the AP EAMCET Result 2020 is out, it can be checked by following these steps:

  • Step 1: Visit at sche.ap.gov.in

  • Step 2: On the homepage, look for an option that reads, 'AP EAMCET Result 2020’ and click on it

  • Step 3: You will be taken to a new page where you will be asked to enter your credentials and hit the submit button

  • Step 4: A new page consisting of your AP EAMCET Result 2020 will open

  • Step 5: Download the result and take a print out of it for future reference

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test 2020 was conducted from September 17 to September 23. The AP EAMCET exam was held in two shifts. The first shift was from 9 AM and to 12 PM, while the second shift started from 3 PM and went on till 6 PM.

The concerned authorities had increased the number of slots of the AP EAMCET exam this year. This was done to ensure that not too many people are present at a given time. The measure was in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Furthermore, the authorities had also ensured that the AP EAMCET exam centre was thoroughly sanitised.

In terms of individual measures, each person entering the exam centre had to mandatorily wear a face mask. Further, a contactless thermometer was used to check every individual’s temperature before they stepped in the AP EAMCET exam centre.

Meanwhile, the answer key for the AP EAMCET 2020 was also released on Saturday, September 26. Students were given time till September 28 to challenge it, with appropriate representation before or on the said date.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading