AP EAMCET 2020 Round 2 Counselling Option Entry Begins Today at apeamcet.nic.in

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the option entry process as well as the certificate verification process for AP EAMCET round 2 counselling on January 21. All those who were waiting for round 2 counselling can now visit the official website apeamcet.nic.in. The last date to complete the round 2 certificate verification and options entry is January 23. All the APEngineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) 2020 qualified candidates who have not attended the certificate verification during the first phase of AP EAMCET counselling, can apply for the same in the second phase. Candidates will have to use their log in details for filling up the option entry.

As per the official notification released by APSCHE, candidates completing the AP EAMCET online certificate verification process can directly proceed for option entry on the official website. However, candidates whose data is incomplete or their status is shown not eligible, have to get the certificate verification done at any of the registered helpline centres and proceed for option entry within the stipulated schedule.

How to complete the option entry process and certificate verification

1. Go to the official website of AP EAMCET apeamcet.nic.in

2. On the homepage, go to pay processing fee tab and enter the AP EAMCET hall ticket no., rank and submit

3. Select any payment mode and pay the processing fee

4. Once the processing fee is paid, a registration number and password will be sent to the registered mobile number and email

5. Now go to the verification status tab on the homepage and enter the AP EAMCET 2020 hall ticket number and check your eligibility status

6. If your data is shown as eligible, proceed for option entry process

7. Click on the candidate log in tab and enter the registered login ID, password and other required details. Click on submit

8. A new page will be opened. Exercise the option entry and submit

9. An OTP will be sent to the registered mobile for confirmation

10. Enter the OTP and submit

The APSCHE has also released the detailed instructions to complete the AP EAMCET 2020 round 2 option entry process. Click here for AP EAMCET 2020 option entry instructions.