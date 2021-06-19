AP EAMCET 2021 From August 19, Applications to begin from June 24

Andhra Pradesh Government will conduct Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test or AP EAMCET 2021 will be held from August 19 to August 15, state education minister Adimulku Suresh informed. The notification for the entrance test is yet to be revealed.

It is expected that AP EAMCET 2021 notification will be released on June 24. The application forms will also begin on the same day and the application process will remain open till July 25. A fee of Rs 500 will be applicable, as per the rules.

AP EAMCET is a computer-based test. To clear the exam, one needs to obtain at least 25 per cent marks in the exam. Those who clear it are eligible to seek admissions in the respective colleges. The exam is held every year to fill seats in AP-based colleges. The exam is held by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

