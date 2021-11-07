AP EAMCET 2021 Phase 1 Allotment List on November 10

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will release the AP Engineering Architecture Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2021 phase 1 seat allotment list on November 10. The seats will be allotted based on the candidate’s preference and other factors like the number of seats available in a college and in a course for the required gender, area, category, or course of study.

The candidates who will be allotted seats will have to self report online at the official website of AP EAMCET 2021 at sche.ap.gov.in as well as the respective colleges between November 10 and November 15. The engineering, architecture, and pharmacy programmes will commence from November 15 only.

“These two stages are mandatory and mere reporting through self-reporting or reporting at the College is alone not sufficient to retain a seat. If Candidate fails to report through self-reporting and reporting at the allotted college by the dates stipulated, the allotment stands cancelled and candidate will have no claim for further allotment of seats," the official notice read.

The AP EAMCET 2021 is conducted to offer admission to various engineering, medical and architecture courses at several participating institutes across the state like Sree Venkateswara College of Engineering, Sri Vasavi Institute Of Engineering And Technology, Sri Vidyanikethan Engineering College, Sri Venkatesa Perumal College Of Engineering and Technology, and Sir Vishveshwaraiah Institute Of Science And Technology.

The APSCHE had activated the correction window for AP EAMCET 2021 on November 6, however, it was just for one day. The option entry window for AP EAMCET counselling 2021 was closed on November 5.

Meanwhile, the JEE Advanced 2021 counselling process is still on via JoSAA. The authority had released the third merit list on November 6. It will release a total of six merit lists.

