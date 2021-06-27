AP EAMCET 2021 Registrations Begin: Check Eligibility, Exam Date, How to Apply, Other Details

The application process for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2021 has begun. Interested candidates can apply through the official website till July 25 for admissions to engineering, pharmacy and medical colleges in the state.

The online exam is scheduled to be conducted from August 19 to 25. The exam will be in two sessions — 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm. The admit card will be released on August 12.

Conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada, the AP EAMCET, on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). It will be a computer-based test.

AP EAMCET 2021: Eligibility criteria

To be eligible to appear for the AP EAMCET exam, candidates must have passed or appeared for the final year of the intermediate examination or class 12 in relevant subject.

AP EAPCET 2021: How to apply?

Step 1. Visit official website of AP EAPCET

Step 2. Click on AP EAMCER and you will be redirected to the registration page

Step 3. Pay the application fee

Step 4. Fill in the application form with required credentials, upload documents and click submit

Step 5. Download application and take a printout for future reference

AP EAMCET 2021: Application fees

The registration fee to apply for the AP EAMCET 2021 is Rs 600, for engineering or agriculture and pharmacy exam. For Backward Classes (BC), the fee is Rs 550 and for SC, ST students, it is Rs 500. For students who want to take both engineering and the agriculture and pharmacy exams, the registration fee is Rs 1,200 and Rs 1,100 for BC category and Rs 1,000 for SC, ST students.

The last date for submission of online applications with late fee of Rs 1000 is August 10 and Rs 500 on August 5. Candidates must pay through online mode only, that is, debit card, credit card or net banking.

AP EAMCET 2021: Exam pattern

The thee-hour exam will be in a multiple choice question (MCQs) pattern from Mathematics, physics and chemistry. While Math will carry 80 questions, physics and chemistry will carry 40 questions each. Students will get one marks for each correct answer. No negative marking will be given.

A mock test will be available on the official website to familiarise students with the online exam. The question paper contains questions in English and Telugu only. Urdu candidates can avail assistance for translating the questions at the test centre at Kurnool only.

To clear the exam, one needs to obtain at least 25 per cent marks in the exam. However, for SC, ST candidates, no minimum qualifying mark is prescribed.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here