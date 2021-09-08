AP EAMCET 2021 Result at sche.ap.gov.in, How You Can Check Rank

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will announce the Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) Result 2021 on Wednesday, September 8, on its official website sche.ap.gov.in. The AP EAMCET result link will be activated from 10:30 am onwards.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada, conducted the exam on the following dates - August 19, 20 and August 23 to 25. It was conducted in a computer-based format. Candidates will be able to access their results by visiting the official portal and using their registered login credentials.

AP EAMCET Result 2021: Steps to Check Rank

Step 1: Open any internet browser and type the official web address of APSCHE i.e, sche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET in the search bar

Step 2: Once the homepage of the APSCHE official portal opened, click on the designated AP EAMCET result link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a fresh web page where you need to submit the required login credentials

Step 4: AP EAMCET 2021 result will be displayed on the screen. Check your score and download the result for future reference.

Though the AP EAMCET result will be released on September 8, the AP EAMCET scorecards or the rank cards will come out later. The students qualifying for the AP EAMCET will be further required to participate in the counselling and admission process. The AP EAMCET 2021 counselling is scheduled to start on September 14.

The exam is conducted to offer admission to various undergraduate programmes like BTech, BSc (Agriculture), BSc (Horticulture), Pharm D or B Pharma, BVSc & AH to several institutes/colleges across the state.

The AP EAMCET 2021 counselling will comprise several stages including document verification followed by registration, choice filling, seat allotment, seat locking and fee payment. Only those candidates will be allowed to participate in AP EAMCET 2021 counselling, who secure a minimum of 25% marks in the entrance exam.

