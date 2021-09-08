AP EAMCET 2021 Result Declared, Here's What's Next, Know Counselling Process

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada (JNTUK) has declared the result of AP EAMCET 2021. Those candidates who have cleared the entrance exam will now be eligible to sit for the counselling round. The counselling session for BTech has been scheduled from September 14, meanwhile, the counselling sessions for courses including BPharma, BTech, and Agriculture will be done on the basis of merit and preference of the candidates.

The counselling process is being held to fill seats for bachelors in fisheries and horticulture, BTech, BPharma, and BSc agriculture. Those who are qualified to sit for the counselling round will have to register themselves through the official counselling website, apeamcet.nic.in; and will also have to submit the fees.

AP EAMCET 2021: How to apply for counselling

In order to register yourself for the AP EAMCET 2021 Counselling round, follow these steps:

Step 1: Launch any internet browser of your choice and search for apeamcet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, you will find a hyperlink related to the AP EAMCET 2021 Counselling Process, click it

Step 3: You will be directed to a new window wherein you will have to enter your credentials to login

Step 4: Fill the form with accurate details

Step 5: Cross-check all information and proceed to pay the fees

Step 6: Once done, hit the submit button and take a screenshot of the successfully submitted page

After the registration for the AP EAMCET 2021 Counselling Round is done, the candidate will have to submit their certificates for verification purposes. This can be done through both online and offline mode. Once the verification round is successfully completed, the candidates will be eligible to fill the choice of course and college they want.

This process needs to be completed through the online mode only. The facility to submit this detail will be made available on the official AP EAMCET 2021 website. Once the deadline to submit preferences ends, the candidates will be allotted seats. After each round of seat allotment, a fresh list of vacant seats will be released for the convenience of the students.

Following the allotment round, the selected candidates will have to report to the allotted college for confirming their admission. If an individual fails to report, then his or her seat will be cancelled.

