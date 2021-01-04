AP EAMCET Allotment Result 2020 Announced at apeamcet.nic.in, Direct Link

AP EAMCET allotment result 2020 | The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) released AP EAMCET Allotment Result 2020 on Sunday, January 3. The Andhra Pradesh EAMCET Allotment Result 2020 was published by the examination body on its official website at apeamcet.nic.in.

According to the notification on the website, “download Allotment Order by Signing-In through Candidate Login”.

Further, the notification stated that all the candidates who have signed up for the examination will be able to fetch their login credentials by sending an SMS to 8790499899.

To get AP EAMCET Log in details:

Type APEAMCET(space)01(space) Your Hall Ticket Number and send it to 8790499899.

To get AP EAMCET Allotment Result 2020 details:

Type APEAMCET(space)02(space) Hall Ticket Number and send the message to 8790499899.

Candidates can also check college-wise allotment details via direct link here

https://apeamcet.nic.in/college_allotment.aspx

The examination body will release AP EAMCET 2020 seat allotment results in three parts. It is further to be noted that 30 percent seats in a college will be filled via management quota.

AP EAMCET allotment result 2020: Steps to check the scorecard

Step 1: Open a search engine and then enter the name of the official website https://apeamcet.nic.in/Default.aspx

Step 2: On the menu bar, click on candidate login

Step 3: A new page will show up on the screen

Step 4: Key in log in number, hall ticket number, password, date of birth (DD/MM/YYYY) format and security key

Step 5: Check all the details entered carefully

Step 6: Now, sign in

Step 7: the allotment result will come up on the screen

Step 8: Save the AP EAMCET allotment result on the device

After downloading, candidates must check all the details mentioned in the allotment result. For any query or doubt, candidates are advised to get in touch with the authorities.