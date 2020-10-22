AP EAMCET Counselling 2020: Registration to Begin Tomorrow; Check Eligibility Criteria

Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced the AP EAMCET counselling 2020 dates. The AP EAMCET counselling process will start on Friday (October 23). After a complete shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, education and recruitment systems are finally resuming as students try to get their life back on track.

Candidates, who have qualified for the AP EAMCET 2020 exam, are eligible to participate in the AP EAMCET web counselling. This will include AP EAMCET 2020 payment of processing fee and certificate verification. AP EAMCET 2020 counselling will be conducted for admission into B.E/B.Tech/Pharmacy courses offered by the participating institutes.

However, before they can proceed toward the AP EAMCET 2020 counselling registration, candidates will need to pay the counselling fee using a debit card, credit card, or net banking.

The candidates’ hall ticket number and rank will be required to pay for AP EAMCET counselling 2020. It is important to remember that only those candidates who have paid the registration fee before the last date would be considered for further AP EAMCET counselling 2020 processes such as certificate verification.

Although, the authorities have released the AP EAMCET counselling 2020 rank wise document verification dates, students from 1 to last rank can pay the processing fee from October 23 onwards at apeamcet.nic.in.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2020: Admission

The AP EAMCET 2020 exam results give admission to students for around 1,43,254 engineering seats in the qualifying colleges. Around 138972 of these seats belong to private colleges. After the AP EAMCET 2020 counselling, 70 per cent seats are reserved in convener quota, while 30 per cent in management quota for private colleges. Accordingly, to reflect the 10 per cent EWS quota, the number of seats may be increased.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2020: Eligibility Criteria

The students should meet a definite criteria as defined by the authorities if they wish to appear for the AP EAMCET 2020 counselling. Have a look:

1. The applying candidate must have qualified the AP EAMCET 2020 exam and obtained a rank.

2. He/she should have qualified in 10+2 or its equivalent examination. Candidates who fall in the OC category must have a minimum of 45% marks (44.5% and above) in group subjects. Candidates of the Reserved category (BC/SC/ST) need to have obtained 40% marks (39.5% and above) in group subjects.

3. Candidates should have completed 16 years of age as on December 31, 2020

For candidates who moved from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh (after the state was split), between June 2, 2014 to June 1, 2021, will require to provide a requisite certificate as well.