AP EAMCET Counselling 2020 Round 2 Schedule Released; Registration From January 11

AP EAMCET Counselling 2020 round 2 schedule is now available on the official website of AP EAMCET - apeamcet.nic.in. As per the schedule, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has said that the registration process would begin from January 11 onwards.

All the candidates, who did not pay the processing fee in the first round, can make the payment from January 11 to January 13, 2021.

“Qualified and eligible Candidates of AP EAMCET 2020 who have participated in first phase Counseling are informed to exercise their options afresh using their old password, Login Id for the leftover seats now available and consequential vacancies that may arise in the process of allotment, additional seats available in new colleges/courses, if any, from any Help Line Centre or Internet facility (Café/Home) as per the schedule given below,” the notification said.

“The Candidates who have not attended for Certificate verification during the first phase are directed to get their certificates verified in this second phase from any Help Line Center and exercise options as per the schedule given below,” it added.

How to pay the processing fee:

All the candidates who have not paid the processing fee in the first phase can pay at the official website- apeamcet.nic.in

The processing fee of Rs1200 for OC/BC and Rs 600 for SC/ST candidates will be charged. The payment can be done online by credit card/ debit card/ (or) net banking via the “Pay processing fee” link at- apeamcet.nic.in

Below-mentioned are the steps to be followed by candidates for making the payment online:

1. Go to the website- apecet.nic.in and click on the link that reads “Pay processing Fee”.

2. Enter the APEAMCET Hall Ticket number and rank. Click on the pay fee online option.

3. A payment gateway window will open

4. Select any one mode of payment modes- credit card, debit card, net banking and enter your credentials.

5. Once the payment is successfully done, download the receipt and take its print out.