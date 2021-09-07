AP EAMCET, EAPCET Result 2021 Likely Tomorrow, Here' All You Need to Know

AP EAMCET, EAPCET Result 2021: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is expected to declare the state-level Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) on September 8. The result once announced will be available at sche.ap.gov.in. Candidates who clear the exam will be eligible to take admission in AP-based colleges based on merit.

Over 2 lakh candidates had registered to appear for the entrance exam. To pass AP EAMCET, candidates need to score at least 25 per cent marks. Candidates who pass will then be ranked based on merit. Along with the merit list, counselling will also be released. The details of counselling will also be released along with the result.

Last year, the AP EAMCET result was declared on October 10, however, this year it is expected to be announced nearly a month ahead of the day.

