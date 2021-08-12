AP EAMCET Hall Ticket Soon at sche.ap.gov.in, Know How to Download

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK) will release the hall ticket or admit card for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) today at sche.ap.gov.in. The APEAMCET has now been renamed as Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET).

The entrance exam will be held on August 19, 20, 23, 24, and 25 in two sessions. The exam will be held in two sessions. Currently, the application edit window is open. Students can make changes in the application form till 6 PM AP EAPCET will be released shortly after that.

AP EAMCET Hall Ticket: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Admit card will be available, download

The AP EAMCET hall ticket will have details on candidates, entry and exit time and COVID-19 instructions. The entry will be staggered and students will have to wear masks and undergo a thermal check-up. Candidates will have to follow instructions. Students also need to check admit card is error-free and in case of any mistake they will have to take it up with authorities at the earliest.

While the application process without any late fee has been closed, candidates can still apply for the same with a late fee of Rs 5000 till August 16. There are many other engineering entrances where applications are still open including JKCET, AUEET among others.

Last year, Vavilapalli Sainath from Visakhapatnam topped the exam and got rank 1. Over 1.56 lakh students had appeared for the exam in the engineering field and an additional 75858 took paper for agriculture and medical streams. This year too over 1 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the exam.

