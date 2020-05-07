AP EAMCET, LAWCET, EdCET, ICET and Other Common Entrance Tests Deadline Extended; Check at sche.ap.gov.in
The interested and eligible candidates for AP EAMCET can check revised dates on the official website sche.ap.gov.in.
Representative Image (PTI)
AP EAMCET 2020 | The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, also known as APSCHE, has revised the last date for the submission of online application for various common entrance tests. The last date of examination, which was earlier set to be May 7, has now been extended till May 20.
These examinations include AP EAMCET, LAWCET, EdCET, ICET, ECET, PGECET and PECET. The interested and eligible candidates can check revised dates on the official website sche.ap.gov.in.
The Andhra Pradesh common entrance tests are conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada (JNTUK). The official agency has decided to revise the admission dates in accordance to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown which has now been extended till May 17.
An official notification on the homepage of APSCHE website reads, “Last date for submission of online applications without late fee is 20-05-2020.” It adds that the examination date for all common entrance tests has been postponed. The revised schedule will be announced later in due course.
Meanwhile, the students can still the admission form for various courses on the official website.
How to Apply
Step 1: Visit the APSCHE website at sche.ap.gov.in
Step 2: Select the CET that you wish to apply for
Step 3: Pay the online application fee
Step 4: Once the fee is paid and you have received the confirmation, apply to the examination by filling the application form
Step 5: Submit the duty filled application
Step 6: You will receive the confirmation message
It is to be noted that one has to pay the fees before applying for the application form.
