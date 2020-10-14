AP EAMCET Rank Cards 2020 Released at sche.ap.gov.in

AP EAMCET 2020 rank card was released today. Those who appeared for AP Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test can download AP EAMCET rank card 2020 by visiting the official website https://sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet/EamcetHomePages/Home.aspx.

The entrance examination result was announced on October 10 by State Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh at a press conference.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada, conducts the exam on behalf of the APSCHE for admission to engineering, agriculture and medical courses in various colleges of Andhra Pradesh. This year, AP EAMCET 2020 was held from September 17 to September 25.

AP EAMCET 2020 rank card: Steps to download

Step 1: Type AP EAMCET in the search box or enter the url, https://sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet/EamcetHomePages/Home.aspx

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the option for rank card

Step 3: Log in by entering the required credentials

Step 4: Rank card will display on screen

Step 5: Now, save it on your device and keep a hard copy

Rank is assigned to candidates on the basis of marks scored by them in AP EAMCET. Besides, marks in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry in Class 12 are taken into consideration for deciding ranks.

This year, 84.78 per cent candidates qualified in AP EAMCET 2020 for engineering and 91.77 per cent in agriculture stream.

The preliminary answer key for engineering and agriculture students had been released on September 26. They were given time till September 28 to raise objections.

To get the colleges of their choice, students will have to appear for counselling. For that, they are required to fill registration form and pay the counselling fee. They will also have to submit documents and seats will be allotted after completion of document verification.

AP EAMCET 2020 was conducted adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines. Those who appeared for the exam were required to wear face masks and maintain social distancing.