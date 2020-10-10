AP EAMCET Result 2020 Declared at sche.ap.gov.in; Steps to check

The AP EAMCET Result 2020 is out. All candidates can check their Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test Result 2020 on the official website at sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet. The results were announced by Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh in a press conference. Candidates are advised to keep their admit card and registration number handy while checking the AP EAMCET Result 2020 as they will be asked to type in the details in order to access the result. The entrance examination was conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada on behalf of the APSCHE. The examinations were conducted from September 17 to September 25.

The authorities, later, conducted a special examination for those students who couldn’t attend the regular examination due to COVID-19 pandemic

The year, the board saw close more than 1.5 lakh students appearing for the AP EAMCET examinations. The AP EAMCET Answer Key 2020 was released by the board and candidates were asked to raise objections till September 28.

AP EAMCET Result 2020 Manabadi: How to download scorecards

Step 1: Type the name of the official website sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Once the homepage opens, click on the link ‘Download AP EAMCET Result 2020’

Step 3: Now, type in basic details like roll number and date of birth

Step 4: A new page will appear

Step 5: AP EAMCET Result 2020 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Now take a print out of the same

Candidates, please keep the entrance test result safe as it will be useful at the time of seat allotment and counselling. The final ranks of the AP EAMCET will be calculated by taking in the score of a student in the entrance test and their Intermediate scores.