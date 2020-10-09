AP EAMCET Result 2020 Postponed, Expected to be Announced on October 10

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2020 Results that were earlier expected to be released on Friday have been postponed to Saturday, October 10, 2020, according to media reports. There has, however, been no official confirmation on the subject by concerned authorities. Once announced, the candidates will be able to check their results of the AP EAMCET 2020 on the official website at sche.ap.gov.in.

The entrance exam, AP EAMCET 2020, was conducted between September 17 and September 25, 2020 through an online Computer-Based Test. More than 1.5 lakh students had appeared for the AP EAMCET 2020 exams.

Steps to follow by the candidates to check AP EAMCET 2020 Results:

Step 1: Go to the official website at sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the “AP EAMCET 2020 Result” link available on the landing page

Step 3: Enter your Roll Number / Application Number, Mobile Number, Date of Birth and security captcha

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen. Download your AP EAMCET 2020 result and take a print out for future references.

AP EAMCET 2020 result will contain the details of the candidates, marks and rank card. The qualifying status will also be mentioned on it. Successful candidates will be allowed to take part in the counselling process of AP EAMCET 2020, which is scheduled to start from the mid-October. Students will be allowed to make their choices of colleges and courses that they want to pursue. The AP EAMCET 2020 seat allocation will be done on the basis of marks scored and rank of the candidate.

The marks will be rationalised for which scores in various subjects will be taken into account. The rationalised marks will be calculated in the ratio 75:25, where 75 per cent weightage will be given to marks scored in the entrance exam AP EAMCET 2020.

Candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official website sche.ap.gov.in for regular updates and information regarding the admission process.