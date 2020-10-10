AP EAMCET Result 2020 Declared: Here’s How to Download Manabadi Scorecard at manabadi.co.in
Candidates who have appeared in the EAMCET can check their results after they are declared on the official site of the APSCHE at sche.ap.gov.in. The results will be also available at manabadi.co.in and schools9.com.
The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada released the results for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2020 today, October 10.
JNTU, Kakinada had conducted the entrance exams this year on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). According to a report in Hindustan Times, AP Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh will be officially announcing the results through a press conference at 10 am on Saturday.
AP EAMCET Result 2020 Manabadi: How to download scorecards
Step 1: Visit the official site of the board at sche.ap.gov.in. one can try to log in from the alternative sites as well
Step 2: Click on the link available on the homepage that says: ‘Download AP EAMCET Result 2020’
Step 3: Log in using your roll number and click on submit
Step 4: A new page will open carrying your scorecard
Step 5: View, download and take the print out of the results
Step 6: Keep the entrance test result safe as it will be useful at the time of seat allotment and counselling
Here is the direct link to download the 2020 Manabadi results
Over 1.5 lakh students had appeared for the AP EAMCET examinations this year. The pandemic had forced the exam conducting authority to push the dates back until the examinations were held from September 17 to September 25, 2020. Following the regular exam, special exams were conducted for students who could not appear earlier as they had contracted COVID-19.
The final ranks of the AP EAMCET will be calculated by taking in the score of a student in the entrance test and their Intermediate scores.
