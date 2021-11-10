AP EAMCET 2021 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today, How to Check

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2021 seat allotment result of the first round will be announced today, November 10. The seat allotment list will be uploaded on the official website, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. To view the result, candidates have to log in to the website using their registration number. The administering body is also expected to release the AP EAMCET 2021 college-wise seat allotment list.

The seat allotment result will be based on a number of factors, including the candidate’s choice of options, the number of seats available in a college, and in a course, area, category, or course of study. Students who get shortlisted in the first round of AP EAMCET 2021 seat allotment will have to report to the institute and take admission between November 10 and November 15.

Also read| NEET 2021: From Karnataka to Uttar Pradesh State-Wise Counselling Schedules for Medical College Admissions

AP EAMCET 2021 seat allotment result: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of AP EAMCET

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link mentioned to check the AP EAPCET 2021 seat allotment result

Step 3: Candidates have to log in with their credentials

Step 4: Submit the form. Now, you candidates will be able to access the seat allotment AP EAPCET 2021 result

Read| JoSAA Counselling 2021: Engineering Aspirants’ Top Choice is Computer Science

Once the AP EAMCET 2021 college-wise seat allotment list is released, candidates will have to download the allotment order and report to the respective college for admission. They will have to first report online and after that, offline at the allotted colleges.

“If Candidate fails to report through self-reporting and reporting at the allotted college by the dates stipulated, the allotment stands cancelled and candidate will have no claim for further allotment of seats," the official notice read.

The administering body said that both online and offline stages are mandatory and reporting on either of them will not be sufficient to retain a seat. If any candidate fails to report either via the online portal or at the allotted college by the stipulated date, their allotment will be cancelled. Hence, he/she will have no claim for further allotment of seat.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.