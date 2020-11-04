AP ECET 2020: APSCHE Starts Counselling Process at apecet.nic.in; Details Here

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has commenced the state Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2020 counselling from today at apecet.nic.in. Candidates qualifying in the AP ECET 2020 can participate in AP ECET 2020 counselling by paying the required fee at the official website.

The APSCHE has also released the official notification which reads, “Qualified and eligible candidates of APECET-2020 (Diploma holders of all branches of Engineering and Pharmacy & B.Sc. Maths) are informed to participate in web counselling for the seats available in Engineering and Pharmacy colleges in the State of Andhra Pradesh(both University and Private) by payment of processing fee.” The AP ECET 2020 counselling fee for General and OBC candidates is Rs. 1200 and for SC/ST candidates, it is Rs 600.

The AP ECET 2020 counselling is conducted to offer admission to the Engineering and Pharmacy programmes in all the participating institutes, colleges and universities across the state of Andhra Pradesh. Candidates are advised to read the official notification. The link for official notification is provided here.

AP ECET Counselling 2020: How to make the payment of processing fee -

Step 1: Visit at apecet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the tab that reads, “Pay processing Fee”

Step 3: Enter your AP ECET 2020 number and rank in the specified column

Step 4: Click on “Pay Fee Online”

Step 5: Make the payment of AP ECET 2020 counselling fee

Step 6: Download the receipt of fee payment and keep it safely

Once the AP ECET 2020 Counselling fee payment is made, candidates will receive a registration number and login ID to be used during documents verification. Once the document verification is done, candidates will have to participate in the AP ECET 2020 seat allotment process.

In case of any query, candidates can contact at the help Line Numbers: 8106876345 (or) 8106575234 or 7995865456 .