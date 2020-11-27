AP ECET 2020: Registration for Phase 2 Counselling Starts at apecet.nic.in

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (AP SCHE) registrations for the phase 2 of AP ECET 2020 counselling has started today. All the qualified candidates of AP ECET 2020 which include Diploma holders of all branches of engineering and Pharmacy and B.Sc. Maths, who had earlier participated in the first phase of counselling can exercise their options afresh for the leftover seats and consequential vacancies created during the process of seat allotment. They can use their old login id and password to participate in the registration process. The last date to exercise their options is November 28, 2020.
Those candidates who missed the certificate verification procedure during the first phase are required to get it completed between November 27 and November 28.
Candidates should note that the options selected by them in the first phase will not be considered for allotment of seats in phase 2 and they are required to exercise options afresh. Candidates who are satisfied with the seat allotted to them in the previous round need not apply again.
All the candidates from first rank to last rank can make online payment of processing fee from November 26.
Steps to pay AP ECET phase 2 counselling fee -
- Step 1: Visit official website of AP ECET at apecet.nic.in
- Step 2: Click on “Pay processing Fee” link available
- Step 3: Enter your AP ECET Hall Ticket number and Rank and click on pay fee online. The candidate will be redirected to payment gateway
Step 4: Choose any mode of payment from credit card or debit card or net banking and enter credentials
Step 5: Click on print button on successful payment of fees
The seat allotment list for AP ECET 2020 phase 2 counselling will be released on the official website on November 30 after 6 pm.
Only those candidates will be allowed to exercise options:
• Who have secured a seat but not shown interest to join in the allotted seat.
• Who have not secured seats so far, but got their certificates verified.
• Who have not exercised the options so far, but got their certificates verified.
• Who have secured seats, reported and aspiring for a better option.
• Who have reported/Not reported but cancelled their allotment.
• Who have attended for certificate verification as per the above schedule