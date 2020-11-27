AP ECET 2020: Registration for Phase 2 Counselling Starts at apecet.nic.in

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (AP SCHE) registrations for the phase 2 of AP ECET 2020 counselling has started today. All the qualified candidates of AP ECET 2020 which include Diploma holders of all branches of engineering and Pharmacy and B.Sc. Maths, who had earlier participated in the first phase of counselling can exercise their options afresh for the leftover seats and consequential vacancies created during the process of seat allotment. They can use their old login id and password to participate in the registration process. The last date to exercise their options is November 28, 2020.

Those candidates who missed the certificate verification procedure during the first phase are required to get it completed between November 27 and November 28.

Candidates should note that the options selected by them in the first phase will not be considered for allotment of seats in phase 2 and they are required to exercise options afresh. Candidates who are satisfied with the seat allotted to them in the previous round need not apply again.

All the candidates from first rank to last rank can make online payment of processing fee from November 26.

Steps to pay AP ECET phase 2 counselling fee -