AP Govt Mandates English as Medium of Instruction for Degree Colleges

The Andhra Pradesh government will make ‘English medium’ mandatory across all government, private aided, and unaided degree colleges in the state from the academic year 2021-22. As per a statement issued by the AP government, the Department of Higher Education of Andhra Pradesh “strongly feels" that this move will help undergraduate students with future career prospects.

The state government issued an official statement, saying, “We strongly feel that the introduction of English medium education at the UG level would enhance the career prospects of graduates."

According to an official release by the AP government, more than 2.62 lakh students have taken admissions into degree colleges across the state, and only 65,981 students are admitted into Telugu medium background during 2020-21. Out of 65,981 Telugu medium students, 24,007, 16,925, and 24,960 have enrolled themselves in BA, B.com, and BSc courses respectively.

The release further added that as per the India Skills Report 2019, English is among the top three skills employers are looking for in a candidate, apart from learning agility and adaptability.

The government also cited a report stating that as per a 2016 report by Cambridge University, 90 per cent of employers have said that English language skills are important for an organisation.

The government also said that the public sector recruitment process held through UPSC, APPSC, SSC and BSRB also test language proficiency. The government further added that transitioning from Telegu medium in intermediate to English medium in degree colleges would be easier compared to making the transition from degree college to post graduation level.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here