AP Govt Trying to Conduct SSC, Inter Exams: State Edu Minister

“The state government is trying to conduct board exams for both classes 10 and 12. Cancelation of exams is the last resort only," said Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh. He said that the board exams are critical for the “future of students" and canceling these exams will be “the last resort".

Both central boards - CBSE and CISCE - as well as several state-level boards, have cancelled class 10 and 12 exams due to the pandemic. AP is among the few states which have not cancelled the exams and on the contrary, is considering holding boards.

The state education minister told news agency ANI that the matter of board exams is being politicized. He said it “requires almost 40 days to conduct exams".

Suresh had earlier written a letter to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank stating that the state is considering holding exams in August and no national-level entrance exam should be held in the meantime to allow equal opportunities for the students in the state. He said that the exam dates will be announced 15 days ahead of the beginning of the exams. NEET 2021 is also scheduled to be held in August, if the request is accepted then NEET can be postponed.

AP government has also asked centre to allocate adequate corona vaccine to Andhra Pradesh to vaccinate teachers, invigilators, and professors and consider them as frontline warriors ahead of the exams.

The decision will impact over 15 lakh students. Over 5.38 lakh students are expected to appear for SSC exams around 10 lakh for AP Inter exams.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here