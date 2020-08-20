AP ICET 2020 Admit Card to be Released on Sept 3; Exam to be Held on Sept 10 and 11

AP ICET 2020 | Sri Venkateswara University has announced that AP ICET 2020 admit card will be available for downloading from September 3. Those who have registered for AP ICET 2020 will be able to download hall tickets from the official website at sche.ap.gov.in.

Students are required to carry AP ICET 2020 admit cards to the exam centre. They will not be allowed to take the AP ICET 2020 exam without a hall ticket. AP ICET 2020 admit cards will carry name, roll number, registration number of students. Exam centre and its address will also be printed on the hall tickets.

AP ICET 2020 will be conducted on September 10 and September 11. However, the timing of the exam has not been announced. Preliminary key will be released on September 12 and the last date for receiving objections on the preliminary key is September. The varsity has not declared when it will release AP ICET 2020 results.

The online application process started on March 3 and the last date to submit AP ICET 2020 application form with a late fee of Rs 10,000 is September 5.

How to download AP ICET 2020 admit cards -

Step 1: Go to AP ICET website at sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Look for AP ICET admit card link

Step 3: Sign in using required details like registration number and password

Step 4: Download admit card and take printout for the exam day

Those who have not filled the application form and want to apply can do so on the official website of AP ICET. Pay the application fee and late fee. Confirm your payment status. Fill application form and submit.

Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) is conducted for admission to MBA and MCA courses in colleges of the state.