AP ICET 2020 Online Counselling for Seat Allocation Begins, Details Here

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will begin the counselling process for the integrated common entrance test (ICET 2020) from today. Candidates can read the detailed notification regarding the counselling process and register online to participate in the same at apicet.nic.in. The process will be held for seat allocation to successful candidates. This year due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will be no offline counselling.

Here is a direct link to counselling commencement notification.

During the counselling process, students can select a college and a course which he/she intends to study. Students will have to pay the counselling fee before opting for a seat. Also, document verification for admission will be held online. At the counselling session, candidates will have to produce the following documents –

a) ICET Hall ticket

b) ICET Rank card

c) SSC or Equivalent marks memo

d) Intermediate or Equivalent marks memo

e) Degree or Equivalent marks memo

f) Study/Bonafide Certificate from Class IX to Degree

e) Caste Certificate of SC/ST/BC/Minorities (if applicable)

g) Income Certificate issued by MRO after January 1, 2017, should also be submitted (in case the candidate desires to claim fee exemption)

h) PH/NCC/CAP/Sports and Games Certificates (if applicable)

i)Economically Weaker Section(EWS) Certificate (if applicable) with valid year of 2020-21

j) Local status certificate (If applicable)

k) Transfer Certificate.

Candidates will be issued a receipt of Certificates at Help-line Centres after Verification.

After Certificate Verification in Help-line Centres, Candidates can download a Blank Option Form (specimen), List of colleges with the courses offered by them and course codes from https://apicet.nic.in. Based on the Course Codes and college Codes, Candidates may list out college in order of preference, the courses which they intend to give options for. For the reference of the candidates, the last rank up to which candidates were admitted in different colleges /courses in the previous academic year would be made available to candidates on the web site.