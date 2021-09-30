AP ICET Result 2021 at sche.ap.gov.in Today

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will declare the result for Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (APICET) 2021 today - September 30. Candidates who took the MBA, MCA entrance test can check their scorecards at sche.ap.gov.in. The exam was held on September 17 and 18 in two shifts.

Candidates who score 25% marks in the exam which is around 50 marks out of 200 will be eligible to be ranked and will make it to the merit list. For the reserve category candidates, however, there is no qualifying percentage prescribed. Merit rank obtained in APICET-2021 is valid for admission in the academic year 2021-22 in the colleges located in the state of Andhra Pradesh

AP ICET Result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link (yet to be activated)

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear, download

Students who make it to the merit list will be eligible to take part in counselling rounds. The counselling schedule will be released shortly after the result. Students will be given a college, course based on choice as well as merit. Those who get a seat in counselling will have to undergo document verification and pay a fee to reserve their seats.

Telangana has already declared its MBA, MCA entrance results. A total of 58,392 candidates had registered for the TS ICET, of which 45,975 appeared and 41,506 candidates qualified. A pass percentage of 90.28 per cent was recorded.

