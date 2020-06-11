AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2020 to be Released on June 12 at bie.ap.gov.in; How to Check Online, Via SMS
For the academic year 2019-20, the BIEAP conducted the board examinations from March 4 till March 21. More than 8 lakh students have appeared for the examinations.
The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will release AP Inter first and second-year examination results on June 12, Friday, at 4 pm.
The state board exams will be released on the official website. However, the examination authority will not be conducting a press conference to announce the results in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.
AP Inter Result 2020: How to check Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st Year Result 2020, Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 2nd Year Result 2020
Step 1) Visi the official portal – https://bie.ap.gov.in/
Step 2) On the homepage, click on the “Result” section
Step 3) Choose the year
Step 4) Enter credentials
Step 5) Your Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Result 2020 will appear on the screen
Step 6) Save it and take a print-out for future reference
AP Inter II Year Result 2020: How to check via SMS
GENERAL - SMS - APGEN2
VOC. - SMS - APVOC2
AP Inter I Year Result 2020: How to check via SMS
GENERAL - SMS - APGEN1
VOC. - SMS - APVOC1
Last year, the number of students passed in class 12 stood at 72 per cent, while for class 11 it was 60 per cent.
The state government has also decided to conduct the Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate (AP SSC) exams as per the revised schedule. AP SSC 2020 will start from July 10.
