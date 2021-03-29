AP Inter 2nd Year Practical Hall Tickets 2021 Released: Here's How to Download

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) released the admit card for the practical exams to be held for Andhra Pradesh Intermediate second year or class 12 board exams. AP Inter practical exams will be held from March 31 to April 24. The theory exams, however, will be held from May 6 to 23, as per the official notice. Students can download their admit card from the official website, bieap.gov.in

The Board has reduced the syllabus for the board exams by 30 per cent this year. This is done across boards to make up for the lost instructional hours as classes across the country have been held online as schools have been shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Theory exams are also being held later than usual, the deferment has occurred due to the pandmeic. The practical exams will be held amid COVID-19 pandemic precautionary measures.

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the ‘IPE March 2021 Hall Ticket Download’ under the top bar

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials, download

As per government guidelines, wearing masks will be mandatory for students in the exam hall. Exams will be conducted amid social distancing norms. Students need to pass both the theory as well as practical exams in order to pass a subject. The hall tickets will have exam dates, exam venues, and the time allotted to students to appear for the exam. It will also have important instructions to be followed by a student.

Over 4 lakh students from across the state appear for the AP Inter 2nd year exam every year. To pass the exam, students need to score, at least 35 per cent mars in each subject as well as overall. In 2020, 63 per cent of students who appeared for the exam had passed ut. This was a slip from a passing percentage of 72 per cent in 2019 and 67.25 per cent in 2018.