AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2021: A Timeline of Tussle Between State Govt & SC Over Board Exams

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) is all set to announce the intermediate or class 12 results. In a first, results will be announced without holding any exams. The state was earlier not in favour of cancelling the exams, however, the state officials had to cancel the exam after being warned by the Supreme Court.

AP Inter Results 2021 LIVE updates

Here’s a timeline of the events that have been taken place so far:

Soon after the pandemic’s second wave hit India, students started demanding cancellation of exams, a case filed in the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of central board exams as well as a uniform decision about state boards to ensure a level playing field.

June 23: The state government told the Supreme Court that Intermediate second year or Class 12 final exams will be held in physical mode as there is no “reliable alternative” to assess Inter or class 12 students. The government also said that the timetable will be released soon.

June 24: Supreme Court questioned the Andhra Pradesh government on its decision to hold Class 12 board examinations amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The bench of justice insisted that no examination would be allowed until the court is satisfied with the arrangements. The court also stated that the aspect of compensation in case of any fatality during the examination should also be kept in consideration.

June 25: The state government decided to cancel the class 12 exam following the Supreme Court’s verdict and announced that the results would be declared through internal assessment by July 31. Senior advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for Andhra Pradesh told the Supreme court that a committee of 11 members will be constituted to devise the assessment scheme. He also stated that the state will follow the timeline of July 31 to declare the results. The bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari appreciated the state government for taking this step.

July 08: AP government released the evaluation criteria for Inter result 2021. As per the formula, the result will be prepared on the basis of class 10 and 11 scores. For the theory papers, 70 per cent weightage will be given to class 11 and 30 per cent weightage to class 10. However, the practical marks will be added as per the results as the test was already conducted.

July 22: The state board announced the date and time for AP inter exams 2021. The result will be released at 4 pm on July 23 at Publicity cell, Ground floor, 4th Block, AP Secretariat, Velagapudi.

