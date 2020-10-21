AP Inter Admission 2020: Online Registration Begins at bie.ap.gov.in; Application Window Closes on Oct 29

AP Inter Admission 2020 | The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, has started the admission process for a two-year intermediate course in general and vocational streams. The registration process for the two-year intermediate course is completely online. Those who want to register can do so by visiting the official website of the APBIE at https://bie.ap.gov.in/. The last date for submitting applications is October 29 (till 5 pm).

https://bie.ap.gov.in/Uploads/Circulars/PRESS_RELEASE__20102020.pdf

Students will be charged Rs 200 as registration and processing fee, while those belonging to the reserved category will have to pay Rs 100.

Before filling the registration form, candidates must keep 10th class details and Aadhar Card handy. They will also be required to fill their guardian’s mobile number.

How to register for intermediate course 2020-21

Step 1: Visit the official website of the APBIE at https://bie.ap.gov.in/

Step 2: Click on new registration

Step 3: Fill registration form by entering the required credentials

Step 4: Make payment using credit or debit card

Step 5: Following this, ID and password will be sent to the registered mobile number

Step 6: Log in using the ID and password

Step 7: Fill additional details

Step 8: Preview details and make corrections if required

Step 9: Submit application

Step 10: Click on web options

Step 11: Select option by college or course and enter required details in the dropdown list and click on show colleges

Step 12: Arrange colleges in order of your priority

Step 13: Save web options and print application form

Allotment letter will be issued to candidates. They will be able to check it in their log in. After the allotment of college, candidates will be required to visit that institute with the allotment letter and pay fee.

https://bie.ap.gov.in/downloads/APOASIS_UserManual_2020_21.pdf

Those who don’t get any college in the first round of allotment will have to wait for it till the next round.

Students should note that those who can’t fill the registration form on their own can visit the nearest Grama Sachivalayam or Ward Sachivalayam for registration.