AP Inter Hall Tickets 2021 to be Available at bieap.gov.in Today

AP Inter Hall Tickets 2021: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) released the hall ticket or admit card for the intermediate or class 12 board exams at its official website, bieap.gov.in. The official website says, “Downloading of hall ticket for IPE March 2021 theory will be available from April 29 from 9 PM onwards."

While most of the boards have postponed the exams, BIEAP will go ahead with their schedule. To “ensure that the students do not suffer any loss" BIEAP will hold exams amid strict COVID-19 precautions, said the state board. The BIEAP inter second-year exam is scheduled to begin on May 5.

Due to the pandemic, no outsider is allowed inside the BIEAP office in Vijaywada. In case a student has any issue with the admit card, they can raise their concerns with the officials via email.

BIEAP Inter Hall Ticket: How to Download

Step 1: Visit bieap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the official website

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Hall ticket will be available, download

The hall tickets will have exam dates, exam venues, and the time allotted to students to appear for the exam. It will also have important instructions to be followed by a student. Among COVID norms, maintaining social distance, wearing masks, staggered entry are some.

The Board has reduced the syllabus for the board exams by 30 per cent this year. This is done across boards to make up for the lost instructional hours as classes across the country have been held online as schools have been shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here