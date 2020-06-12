AP Inter Result 2020: AP Inter 1st Year Result to be Announced Today at bie.ap.gov.in; How to Check

AP Inter Results 2020 | The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will announce the Andhra Pradesh Board AP Inter 1st year results today at 4 pm. The Andhra Pradesh Board results will be released on its official website bie.ap.gov.in. The Manabadi Board students will be asked to enter their roll numbers and date of birth at the time of result checking.

The Andhra Pradesh board exams were held from March 4 to March 21 and were conducted in a single shift. Over 4.80 lakh students appeared for the examinations this year.

Students of Andhra Pradesh Board can directly check their AP Inter 1st and 2nd year results here:

Last year, the pass percentage of class 11 stood at 60 per cent. Students can also check AP Inter 1st Year Result 2020 at examresults.net.

The state board results are usually released in the month of April. However, this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the announcement got delayed. This year, the Board will not hold a press conference for declaring the result. List of toppers would be released online.

AP Inter 1st Year Result 2020: How to check

Step 1. Go to the official portal at bie.ap.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the “Result” section.

Step 3. Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Step 4. AP Class 11 result will display on your computer or mobile phone screen.

Step 5. Save it and take a print-out for future reference.

The BSEAP has also announced the schedule of Class 10 or Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination. It said the examination will be conducted from July 10 to 17.