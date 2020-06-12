Take the pledge to vote

Manabadi Inter Result 2020: AP Inter 2nd Year Results to be Declared Today at bie.ap.gov.in, Where to Check

AP Manabadi Inter Result 2020: The BIEAP Andhra Pradesh Board 2nd Year Results will be declared on the official website at bie.ap.gov.in.

June 12, 2020
Manabadi Inter Result 2020: AP Inter 2nd Year Results to be Declared Today at bie.ap.gov.in, Where to Check
AP Inter Result 2020 | The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh will be announcing the BIEAP Inter 2nd year results today at 4pm. The BIEAP Andhra Pradesh Board 2nd Year Results will be declared on the official website at bie.ap.gov.in. The students of the Andhra Pradesh Board 2nd year are requested to keep their hall ticket handy in order to check their intermediate result. The students can check the Manabadi AP results 2020 by entering their roll numbers.

The Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Results 2020 can also be checked via SMS. The AP 2nd year results 2020 will include the personal details of the student, their roll number, total marks, percentage and grades.

Students can check their AP Inter results here:

The BIEAP conducted the AP Inter exams this year from March 4 to March 21. The last exam for AP Intermediate, which was postponed due to novel coronavirus lockdown, was scheduled on June 3, 2020.

Last year, the Andhra Pradesh 2nd year results was declared on April 12, 2019. 72% passed the AP Inter Results 2019. This year, around 9 lakh students are waiting for the BIE Andhra Pradesh Inter results 2020.

Steps to check BIEAP 2nd year Inter result 2020

  • Step 1: Log on to the official website of BIEAP at bie.ap.gov.in

  • Step 2: Click on the link for AP Inter 2nd year Results 2020

  • Step 3: On the login page, fill in using exam roll number and other details

  • Step 4: Verify and submit all the required details

  • Step 5: Your AP 2nd year Intermediate Result 2020 scorecard will be displayed

  • Step 6:
  • Download the marksheet for future reference

In order to follow precautions due to the coronavirus pandemic, the board has decided to release the result online only.

