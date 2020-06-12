AP Inter Result 2020: BIEAP 1st and 2nd Year Results to be Released Today at bie.ap.gov.in; How to Check
The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will release the AP Inter first and second-year results today at 4 pm at bie.ap.gov.in.
AP Inter Result 2020 | The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will release the AP Inter first and second-year results today at 4 pm. The Andhra Pradesh board exams will be released on the official website at bie.ap.gov.in. This year, the BIEAP will not be conducting a press conference in Andhra Pradesh to announce the AP Inter results in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.
For the academic year 2019-20, the BIEAP conducted the board examinations from March 4 till March 21. More than 8 lakh students have appeared for the examinations. Students can also check their results at examresults.net.
Students can directly check their Manabadi results below:
AP Inter Result 2020: How to check the Andhra Pradesh Board AP Inter 1st Year Result, AP Inter 2nd Year Result
Step 1. Visit the official portal at bie.ap.gov.in
Step 2. On the homepage, click on the “Result” section
Step 3. Choose the year
Step 4. Enter credentials
Step 5. Your AP Inter Result 2020 will appear on the screen
Step 6. Save it and take a print-out for future reference
AP Inter II Year Result 2020: How to check via SMS
GENERAL - SMS - APGEN2
VOC. - SMS - APVOC2
AP Inter I Year Result 2020: How to check via SMS
GENERAL - SMS - APGEN1
VOC. - SMS - APVOC1
Last year, the number of students passed in class 12 stood at 72 per cent, while for class 11 it was 60 per cent.
The state government has also decided to conduct the Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate (AP SSC) exams as per the revised schedule. AP SSC 2020 will start from July 10.
