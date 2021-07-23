Manabadi AP Inter Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Marks Memos to Release Today at bie.ap.gov.in

AP Inter Result 2021 Live Updates: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) will declare the results for students enrolled in the first and second-year intermediate or class 12 today. AP Education Minister A Suresh will announce the results through a media briefing at 4 pm, shortly after that the link to download marks memo will go live at bie.ap.gov.in, apart from it, partner websites, results.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.co.in.
This year, the results will be declared without holding exams based on class 10 and 11 scores. For theory exams, 70:30 formula will be adopted where 70% weightage will be given to class 11 and 30% to class 10 scores. For practicals, marks will be uploaded as per the usual practice by schools. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, schools will not host the results. Students will have to download the same online.
About 15 lakh students are expected to get their results today. Apart from marks students will also get grades, those who obtain 91% marks or above will get an A1 grade. To pass, one needs to obtain at least a D grade which is equivalent to marks in the range of 40-35. In TS Inter all students were promoted with a 100% pass percentage this year.
AP Inter Results 2021: What is 70:30 formula?
According to the formula devised by the committee or expert panel instead of the written exams, students will get marks based on 70:30 formula. Implying, for the theory papers, class 11 marks will be given 70 per cent weightage and class 10 will be given 30 per cent. In addition to the theory papers, the practical marks will be added just like the previous years, as per the details of the evaluation shared by the Board of Intermediate Education, AP (BIEAP).
BIEAP Set up Committee to Formulate Result Criteria
Ater cancelling exams, the Andhra Pradesh government set-up a committee to come up with an alternative mode of assessment for students. A new evaluation formula was devised. As per the formula, the class 10, 11 scores will be considered for marking the students in class 12 the panel decided on 70:30 formula.
AP Inter Results 2021: How to check score via SMS?
Apart from the official websites, students can also check their results via SMS. To do so, students who appeared for general exams need to type APGEN1 space registration number and send it to 5626 and those who appeared for vocational exams need to type apvoc and do the same. Here is an example
SMS- APGEN1 (space) Registration Number to 5626
SMS- APVOC1 (space) Registartion Number to 56263
Why did AP cancel board exams?
Supreme Court questioned the Andhra Pradesh government on its decision to hold Class 12 board examinations amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The bench of justice insisted that no examination would be allowed until the court is satisfied with the arrangements. The court also stated that the aspect of compensation in case of any fatality during the examination should also be kept in consideration. When the SC asked all state boards to announce results by July 31, AP's plan to hold exams in August could not work and it had to cancel exams to allow a level field for students...read more
AP Inter Result 2021: Know the grading system
Students will get grades. Those who obatin 91 and above marks will get an A1 grade, those obtaining scores in the range of 81-90 marks will get an A2 grade, while 71-80 marks will get students a B1 grade, 61-70 marks will get a student B2 grade. To pass a student needs a minimum of 35 marks or a grade D.
91 to 100 A1
81-90 A2
71-80 B1
61-70 B2
51-60 C1
41-50 C2
AP Inter: Tussle Between State and SC over exams
AP was among few states which was in the favour of holding exams. AP Education Minister had said holding both SSC and Inter were important for students' academic future. He had suggested to hold exams once the situation improves. In a letter to former education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, A Suresh said that BIEAP will hold exams in August. He had at that time requested Union Education Ministry to not hold entrance exams including NEET, JEE till then.
AP Inter Result 2021: Websites to check
The results will not be displayed on school notice boards to avoid heavy gatherings. Students will have to check results at official websites, here is a list of websites to check marks memo from -
-- bie.ap.gov.in
-- results.bie.ap.gov.in
-- sakshieducation.com
-- results.eenadu.net
-- andhrajyothi.com
-- manabadi.com
-- vidyavision.com
-- examresults.ap.nic.in
--- results.prajasakti.com
-- examresults.net
--- indiaresults.com
Education Minister Announces Result Date
The result dates were announced by the State Education Minister A Suresh via a tweet on July 22.
Intermediate 2nd year results 2021 will be released tomorrow by 04.00 PM.
AP Inter Result 2021 Today
The Board of Intermediate Examination, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will announce the result for the AP Inter exams today - July 23 at 4 pm. The result links will be available at the official websites - manabadi.co.in, results.cgg.gov.in, bieap.gov.in. The result will be announced by A Suresh, Education Minister of AP.
AP Inter Result 2021 Live Updates: Of the total, 10.17 lakh students who appeared for AP inter exams in 2020, about 4.24 lakh could not clear the exams. The pass percentage for AP In touched at 63% in 2020, down from 72% in 2019.
