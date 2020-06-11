AP Inter Results 2020 to Announce Result on June 12 at bie.ap.gov.in; How to Check

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will announce AP Inter Examination Result 2020 on Friday, June 12 at 4 pm. The Andhra Pradesh Board Results will be published on its official website.

Students will be asked to enter roll number and date of birth at the time of result checking.

The state board examinations were held from March 4 to March 21 and were conducted in a single shift. Over 4.80 lakh students appeared for the examinations this year.

Last year, the pass percentage of class 11 stood at 60 per cent. Students can also check AP Inter 1st Year Result 2020 here

The state board results are usually released in the month of April. However, this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the announcement got delayed. This year, the Board will not hold a press conference for declaring the result. List of toppers would be released online.

AP Inter 1st Year Result 2020: How to check

Step 1) Go to the official portal

Step 2) On the homepage, click on the “Result” section.

Step 3) Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Step 4) AP Class 11 result will display on your computer or mobile phone screen.

Step 5) Save it and take a print-out for future reference.

The BSEAP has also announced the schedule of Class 10 or Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination. It said the examination will be conducted from July 10 to 17.