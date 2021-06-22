AP Inter, SSC Exams 2021: AP Govt to Inform Final Decision on Board Exams to SC in 2 Days

The Andhra Pradesh government has been asked to finalize its decision on holding class 12 or AP intermediate exams and inform the Supreme Court about the same in the next two days, the SC advocate Mamata Sharma who is fighting a case seeking cancelation of board exams informed a student via a Tweet. Andhra Pradesh is among the handful of states which have not yet cancel its board exams.

Andhra Pradesh government had earlier said that it is “keen" on holding board exams for AP SSC and AP inter students. The state education minister had earlier said that the government will tell the SC about “how important it is to hold the exams." Today, while listening to a plea seeking cancelation of exams, the Supreme court told the Andhra Pradesh government, “If there is (even) one fatality, we will make the state responsible."

The AP government has only postponed the exams while most of the other state-level and both central education boards including CBSE, CISCE have canceled exams and will now be releasing their results based on a special evaluation formula.

AP government had proposed to conduct exams in August amid strict COVID-19 precautions. The State Education Minister A Suresh had earlier written a letter to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal asking him not to conduct NEET or JEE Main or any other national level entrance exam till the Andhra Pradesh government hold its board exams. He said that this will ensure the students hailing from AP are not at a disadvantage in college admissions.

