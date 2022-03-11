AP Inter, SSC Mathematics Board Exams 2022: Syllabus Reduced, Check Revised Paper Pattern

The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE), Andhra Pradesh has reduced the syllabus of the class 12 or inter and the class 10 or SSC mathematics paper. For SSC, the board has cut the syllabus by 20 per cent and for Inter, 25 per cent of the syllabus has been reduced.

This means for SSC students, they will have to give the exam with 80 per cent of the syllabus. The question paper has been created from the syllabus of twelve chapters. It was earlier fourteen chapters but two chapters have now been removed for SSC. The exam will be held from May 2 to 13.

The mathematics paper consists of a total of 100 marks. The question paper is divided into four sections. The first section consists of twelve short-type questions with one mark each. The second section consists of eight questions with two marks each for which students have to write short answers.

The third section features eight sections with four marks for each question. The answer must be completed in three or four steps. While the fourth section is of internal choices consisting of five questions with eight marks each.

For inter exams, the math syllabus is divided into two sections — 2A and 2B. The question paper consists of 75 marks from the chapters in 2A and 2B. About 30 per cent of the topics and sub-topics have been eliminated this year as well. The AP Inter second year exams will begin from April 22.

The paper will feature questions of two marks out of 10 in the first section. There will be no choice in this section. The second section will have 10 questions out of which seven questions will be of four marks. Students will have to answer five questions of four mark. For two of the questions, students will be given choice.

