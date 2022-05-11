AP Inter Student Dies by Heart Attack While Writing 12th English Paper

A 17-year-old student, who was going to write the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate examination on Tuesday, May 10, in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati, has died of heart attack. The student, who was identified as Yenkku Venkata Satish studied at Sri Swarnandra Bharati Junior College, Gudur. He appeared for the English AP Inter exam and had a heart attack outside the exam centre.

Satish had reached the test centre and according to the officers who were conducting the examination process, he complained that he was having some heart problem. The police officers had sat next to him but he later began to distance himself due to shortness of breath. The officer then called the ambulance.

The ambulance was still a short distance away and Satish was in need of immediate treatment, hence the officers took him to the hospital. According to police, Satish died of a heart attack.

Satish used to travel from village to the town every day to attend the AP Inter or class 12 board exam. According to eyewitnesses, he suddenly began to sweat and fell to the ground. His parents rushed to the hospital. The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

Earlier, a 25-year-old law student had also suffered a heart attack. A native of Mysore, the death of the fourth-year student at such an young age had shocked people. The deceased has been identified as Nitin Kumar of Nanjapur village. He was a student at Mysore Student Law College. He collapsed and fell to his death while eating breakfast at Tiffanis Home Hotel. It was later learned that he had a heart attack while eating breakfast. The scene of the young man collapsing has been captured on a CCTV camera. His untimely death has come as a shock to his family and friends.

