AP LAWCET 2020, AP PGLCET 2020 Admit Cards Released at sche.ap.gov.in; Exams to be Held on Oct 1

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has issued the admit cards for AP LAWCET 2020 and AP PGLCET 2020. Those who have registered for these tests can download their hall tickets by visiting the official website of sche.ap.gov.in.

AP LAWCET 2020 and AP PGLCET 2020 will be conducted on October 1. The exams will be held from 3 pm to 4.30 pm. Preliminary key will be released on October 2 and candidates will be able to raise objections to answers given in preliminary key till October 5. The APSCHE has not announced when the results will be announced.

[hq]How to download hall tickets for AP LAWCET 2020 and AP PGLCET 2020 -[/hq]

[hans][hstep]Step 1: Visit at sche.ap.gov.in[/hstep]

[hstep]Step 2: Click on the link for download hall ticket[/hstep]

[hstep]Step 3: Enter registration number, admit card number and date of birth[/hstep]

[hstep]Step 4: Click on Download Hall ticket option after providing the required credentials[/hstep]

[hstep]Step 5: Download admit card and take printout for the exam day[/hstep][/hans]

Hall ticket is an important document and it carries information like name and roll number of a candidate, exam name, exam centre name and address and important instructions. Candidates must read the instruction given on admit cards carefully. Besides, they should make sure that all the information or personal details printed on admit cards are correct. If there is any discrepancy, then candidates should immediately bring it to the notice of authorities concerned and get it rectified as soon as possible. Each aspirant must carry admit card to the exam centre as without it they will not be allowed to write the exam.

Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET 2020) and Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Law Common Entrance Test (AP PGLCET 2020) will take place following COVID-19 guidelines and social distancing norms. Those appearing for the tests will be required to maintain physical distancing and wear face masks.