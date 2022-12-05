AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2022 Counselling Registration Open at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in, Check Documents Required

The registration for the counselling process for Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Law Entrance Test (AP PGLCET 2022) and the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET 2022) has begun. Candidates may complete the registrations online on the LAWCET 2022 admissions website, lawcet-sche.aptonline.in, on or before December 10. Candidates will be required to enter their hall ticket number and date of birth to register for LAWCET counselling.

AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2022 Counselling: Documents required

Rank cards and admit cards for APLAWCET 2022. Certificates and qualifying exam score reports. Class 10 mark sheet and transfer certificate. Residence documentation for the seven years before the qualifying examination for candidates who have only completed private study outside of an institution. Recent income certificate or white ration card bearing the candidate’s name, issued by the appropriate government. Government-issued ID card like Aadhar. Certificate of caste from a competent authority. EWS certification, if necessary.

AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2022 Counselling: How to Registration?

Step 1: Visit lawcet-sche.aptonline.in to access the official website.

Step 2:Enter the hall ticket number along with your birthdate.

Step 3:Complete the counselling form application and upload the required documents.

Step 4:Pay the registration cost for counselling.

Step 5: Submit the application download and save it for future use.

The LAWCET/ PGLCET 2022 counselling fees are set at Rs 800 for general category candidates and Rs 500 for SC/ ST category candidates. Candidates will have until December 23 to report to colleges after the allotment of seats on December 19.

The PGLCET and AP LAWCET are conducted for more than 30 law colleges. Based on AP LAWCET/PGLCET scores, these colleges offer 3-year LLB, 5-year LLB, and LLM programmes. Before the start of web options, the full list of participating colleges, available seats, and tuition fees will be posted on the CET tests’ official website (cets.apsche.ap.gov.in).

