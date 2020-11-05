AP LAWCET Results 2020 Declared at sche.ap.gov.in; How to Check

AP LAWCET results 2020 and AP PGLCET results 2020 have been released at sche.ap.gov.in. Those who appeared for AP LAWCET 2020 and AP PGLCET 2020 can check their result by visiting the official website of the exam.

Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET 2020) and Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Law Common Entrance Test (AP PGLCET 2020) were held on October 1. The exams were conducted from 3 pm to 4.30pm.

The Sri Krishnadevaraya University, which holds AP LAWCET and AP PGLCET on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh state council of higher education (APSCHE), released the preliminary answer keys on October 3. Students were also given an opportunity to raise objection to answer in the preliminary key till October 20.

How to check AP LAWCET 2020 and AP PGLCET results 2020 -

Step 1: Visit at sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Results option on the homepage

Step 3: Enter registration number and LAWCET hall ticket number

Step 4: Click on View Result

Step 5: Result will display on screen

Students are advised to download and take printout of the AP LAWCET results 2020 and AP PGLCET results 2020. AP LAWCET 2020 and AP PGLCET 2020 were conducted adhering to COVID-19 guidelines. Those who appeared for the exams were required to wear face masks and maintain social distancing at exam centres.

Those who qualify AP LAWCET 2020 and AP PGLCET will have to appear for counselling to get a seat in college of their choice. For counselling, students will have to first register and lock choices. If they are allotted a seat in the first round, they will have to submit fee, required documents and reported at the college.

The AP LAWCET 2020 and AP PGLCET 2020 counselling schedule will be soon released by the Sri Krishnadevaraya University soon on the official website of the exam.