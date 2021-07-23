AP Manabadi Inter Result 2021: How to Download Marks Memo Online, Via SMS, DigiLocker

Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) is going to release the Class 12 result shortly. The official link to check the result will be made available at 4 PM on bie.ap.gov.in, rtgs.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in. Students can also check their scores at partner websites, manabadi.com and news18.com.

Once the result is declared, students need to ensure that it has all the right information and is error-free, in case of any error they need to get it corrected with the authorities. Basic things to check in marks memo include -

— Spelling of name of the student, their parents, school subjects etc mentioned on the memo

— Total per subject as calculated based on the new formula

— Total marks and calculation

— Percentage and grade-wise calcualtion

— Pass / Fail Status

Class 12 board exams were cancelled by the board this year due to the second wave of coronavirus. Therefore, this year the students have been evaluated on the basis of their performance in Class 10 and Class 11. The 12th graders will be awarded 30 per cent marks on the basis of top three subjects of Class 10 and the remaining 70 per cent will be based on subject-wise marks in Class 11.

BIEAP, AP Inter Result 2021: How to Check

In order to check the BIEAP Class 12 result online, follow these easy steps:

Step 1: Open any internet browser of your choice and search for any of these websites: bie.ap.gov.in or rtgs.ap.gov.in or results.apcfss.in

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find a hyperlink related to BIEAP Class 12 result. Click on it

Step 3: You will be directed to a new window wherein you will have to enter your details and hit the submit button

Step 4: The result will open in a new tab. Download and take a print for future references.

BIEAP Inter Result: How to check via SMS

For checking the BIEAP Class 12 result through SMS, follow these steps:

Step 1: Open the SMS body and type APGEN2 (space) Registration Number

Step 2: Send the information to 5626

Step 3: You will receive your BIEAP Class 12 2021 result in reply to the message.

BIEAP Inter Result: How to get Marks Memo via Digilocker

To check the result via Digilocker follow these steps:

Step 1: Log on to www.digilocker.gov.in/dashboard through any internet browser of your preference

Step 2: Look for the ‘Education’ section on the homepage of the website and click on it

Step 3: You will be directed to a new tab where a list of education boards and universities will appear. Search for ‘Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh’ or BIEAP

Step 4: Sign in by entering all relevant details and click on the option related to the result

Step 5: Enter your roll number and other relevant details asked and hit the submit button

Step 6: The result document will open on a new page

Step 7: Download and take a print of the document for future reference

The results will be announced by Dr Audimulapu Suresh, Education Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Shortly after he releases the data, the links to check results or download marks memos will go live at official websites including results.bie.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in, bie.ap.gov.in. Students can download online results and keep a copy of them. It will act as a provisional mark sheet.

